CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself near the U.S. Capitol building and noted that it had been 9 months since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

He reported that the complex “was very calm” and that the security fence is no longer there, “at least for now.”

“Nine months ago today – on Jan. 6, 2021 – an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. I walked around the complex today and it was very calm. As you know, the perimeter security fence is gone – at least for now,” Blitzer tweeted.

The CNN anchor has been ridiculed for his social media post.

“Brave,” Dean Cain wrote, along with a laughing emoji.





“Wolf’s really broadcasting from a war zone there. Maybe he can apply for hazard pay,” another person tweeted.

“You Are The Reason CNN Stands For The Clown News Network,” another tweet declared.

“Does anyone at CNN not try to make every story about them?” someone queried.

“Did you expect different? What is the point of this post. As amazing as reporting ‘literally nothing is happening!’ I just don’t get the point,” one person responded.

“Feeling cute might delete later,” Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBusters tweeted.





“It was calm. Wow, that’s incredible. You mean they’re not still insurrectioning? I thought it was still going on. Thank you for the update, Wolfman. Important work,” tweeted Gerry Callahan, host of The Gerry Callahan Show podcast.

“What I love is that Wolf thought making this point required a picture of himself,” tweeted Emily Jashinsky of The Federalist.

“Where’s his flak jacket?” tweeted radio host Buck Sexton.

“Six months ago today – I ate a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. It was delicious. I also had a bowl today and it was still just as delicious, but a little stale. As you know, I may buy another box or two. That is all – at least for now,” Blaze Media’s Elijah Schaffer wrote.

As of Thursday evening, Blitzer’s tweet has been ratioed, bigly. It has so far garnered more than 14,000 replies, compared to more than 2,000 retweets and more than 3,000 likes.

