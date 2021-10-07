https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/unvaccinated-nba-players-should-not-go-to-toronto-criminal-charges/

Posted by Kane on October 7, 2021 4:28 am

Unvaccinated NBA players could be imprisoned for breaching quarantine in Canada.

Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA name who has yet to get the Clotshot. Irving was not with the Nets today as he’s not allowed to practice or play in New York due to vaccination protocols. 

Irving stands to lose $380,000 for every home game — totaling $17 million for the season.

