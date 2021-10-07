https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/unvaccinated-nba-players-should-not-go-to-toronto-criminal-charges/

Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada’s Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

Unvaccinated NBA players could be imprisoned for breaching quarantine in Canada.

Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA name who has yet to get the Clotshot. Irving was not with the Nets today as he’s not allowed to practice or play in New York due to vaccination protocols.

Irving stands to lose $380,000 for every home game — totaling $17 million for the season.

Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2021