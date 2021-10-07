https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-dems-playing-political-games-so-they-dont-have-to-be-honest-with-voters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cruz-on-hannity-dems-playing-political-games-so-they-dont-have-to-be-honest-with-voters

CRUZ MISSILE: Ted Cruz RIPS Dems’ Impeachment Argument, Says Schiff Simply ‘Banging the Table’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.22.20

Texas Senator Ted Cruz ripped the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment charade at the US Capitol this week; saying Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are simply “banging the table” because they don’t have facts.

“If you have the facts, you bang the facts. If you have the law, you bang the law. If you don’t have either, you bang the table. Today, we’ve seen a whole lot of table banging,” Cruz told reporters.

The Senate officially approved Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s impeachment rules after more than 12 hours of debate late Tuesday night; setting the stage for the third trial of a sitting Commander-in-Chief in US history.

“A marathon, 12-hour first day in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump erupted into a shouting match well after midnight Wednesday morning, as Trump’s legal team unloaded on Democratic impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. — in an exchange that prompted a bleary-eyed Chief Justice John Roberts to sternly admonish both sides for misconduct in the chamber,” reports Fox News.

“McConnell’s rules, which were eventually adopted in a 53-47 party-line vote at 1:40 a.m. ET Wednesday and largely mirror those from the Bill Clinton impeachment trial in 1999, permit new witnesses and documents to be considered only later on in the proceedings, after opening arguments are made,” adds Fox.

The Democrat impeachment ‘Managers’ slammed the procedures as “embarrassing.”

“It’s embarrassing,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler said. “The president is on trial in the Senate, but the Senate is on trial in the eyes of the American people. Will you vote to allow all the relevant evidence to be presented here? Or will you betray your pledge to be an impartial juror? … Will you bring Ambassador Bolton here? Will you permit us to present you with the entire record of the president’s misconduct? Or will you instead choose to be complicit in the president’s coverup? So far I’m sad to say I see a lot of senators voting for a coverup, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote.”

