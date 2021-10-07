https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/575739-dc-police-say-man-punched-by-actor-woody-harrelson-at-watergate

A man who was punched by actor Woody Harrelson at the Watergate Hotel is now facing charges, Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department told NBC4.

The incident, which took place late Wednesday, occurred while Harrelson and his daughter were on the rooftop of the hotel. A man who appeared to be drunk started to take photos of the two of them, police told the NBC affiliate.

Harrelson then approached the man and asked him to delete the photos, according to eyewitnesses.

At that point, Harrelson “got into a verbal dispute with” the man, who allegedly “lunged toward” the actor to try to grab his neck, according to a public incident report. Harrelson claimed that he punched the man in self-defense.

The report said that police received a call regarding the incident around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The actor, who has been in the city filming the Watergate series “The White House Plumbers,” has not been charged, according to NBC4.

It’s unclear what specific charges the man is facing. An investigation into the incident is still continuing, NBC4 reported.

The Hill has reached out to Harrelson’s agent for comment.

