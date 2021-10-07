https://100percentfedup.com/democrat-terry-mcauliffes-campaign-for-va-governor-just-died-of-a-self-inflicted-wound-suggests-parents-concerned-about-divisive-crt-are-racist-video/

Democrat Terry McAuliffe just did it again. He hurt his campaign with another self-inflicted wound. This is the second tone-deaf comment he’s made in recent weeks where he arrogantly gives an answer that is very offensive to parents. This guy really knows how to turn off voters. It’s hard to believe McAuliffe has been in politics for 43 years.

McAuliffe was being interviewed by local news in Virginia when he suggested parents concerned with divisive Critical Race Theory (CRT) are racist. He went on to refuse to define CRT.

Video below of McAuliffe’s first self-inflicted campaign wound saying recently parents should stay out of educating their children:

Karl Marx would be proud of what gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe said during a debate with other candidates for governor of Virginia.

The Clinton crony was explaining his position that parents should not be allowed to determine what books and content are used in the curriculum of students.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

McAuliffe couldn’t be more wrong. Check out one recent case of a parent who stepped up to take gay pedophilia out of a school library:

Virginia mom Stacy Langton spoke at a recent Fairfax County Public School Board Meeting as a very concerned parent. She spoke about her concern for the content of books found in the school library.

The video clip below shows Stacy Langton who told the school board that she was able to check out the two books at the Fairfax High School library she had seen other parents protest:

“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe

Langton told the school board: Both of these books include pedophilia. Sex between men and boys … One book describes a fourth-grade boy performing oral sex on an adult male. The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy.”

