https://www.lifezette.com/2021/10/london-protesters-greet-bill-gates-with-a-nice-little-chant-outside-his-foundations-hq/

Although the Democrats want the American people to believe that vaccine hesitation is only a U.S. problem, the truth is – several countries around the world are having a difficult time convincing people to get vaccinated.

On Saturday, protesters gathered in hordes outside the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, calling for the Microsoft founder to be arrested. While you might believe this happened in America, it actually took place in London, where just like here, people are fed up with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.

In the short video below, the protesters can be seen holding flags that have the vaccine crossed out. The protesters repeatedly chant, “Arrest Bill Gates!”

While some are perplexed as to why the protesters would go after Bill Gates, it should be noted that his foundation pledged $1.7 billion to help pandemic response efforts all around the world. With such a large amount being presented, numerous theories about why Bill Gates would invest in the pandemic have circulated online.

More from LifeZette

Discussing the rumors in 2020, Gates said, “It’s almost hard to deny this stuff because it’s so stupid or strange that even to repeat it gives it credibility.”

This piece was written by Jeremy Porter on October 7, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:

Bombshell Biden Cover-up: Majority Medicare Covid Cases Fully Vaxxed

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

