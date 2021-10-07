http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2lhCvtHKMlU/derek-chauvin-still-needs-a-lawyer.php

Yesterday I put out the call for an attorney to represent Derek Chauvin on appeal of his conviction of the murder of George Floyd. In my post I noted that Chauvin’s request for a public defender to represent him on appeal had been denied and that his appeal of that determination was pending before the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The court’s filings in Chauvin’s case are accessible here. Chauvin’s in forma pauperis application is posted here. Chauvin states under oath:

I am currently incarcerated at Minnesota Correctional Facility, Oak Park Heights. I do not have a sufficient source of income, besides nominal prison wages, which are being used to pay off fees from the above captioned case. My only assets are two retirement accounts. If I take funds from said accounts, I will be significantly penalized, and the remainder will likely be taken to pay off debts. I also owe the IRS about $60,000 and the State about $37,000.

Yesterday the Minnesota Supreme Court entered an order denying Chauvin’s in forma pauperis application. I have posted a PDF of the order below.

The order is not illuminating. I can only infer that Chauvin is required to distribute his retirement funds and incur the penalties to which he refers along with the seizure of funds necessary to satisfy his tax debts in order to qualify for in forma pauperis status.

Chauvin still needs an attorney to represent him on appeal. He has bona fide issues that deserve a hearing and determination in due course by the Minnesota appellate courts. I am retired from the practice of law. This is a call for competent Minnesota attorneys to step forward and offer to represent Chauvin on appeal pro bono.

Order denying Chauvin in forma pauperis motion by Scott Johnson on Scribd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

