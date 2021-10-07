https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-federal-judge-orders-texas-to-stop-enforcing-heartbeat-abortion-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=developing-federal-judge-orders-texas-to-stop-enforcing-heartbeat-abortion-bill

A federal judge in Austin, Texas moved to block the Lone Star State’s latest pro-life legislation; calling the law an attempt to deny residents of their Constitutional Rights as defined by the United States Supreme Court.

“The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers say the impact has been ‘exactly what we feared,’” reports the Associated Press.

“In a 113-page opinion, Pitman took Texas to task over the law, saying Republican lawmakers had ‘contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme’ by leaving enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens, who are entitled to collect $10,000 in damages if they bring successful lawsuits against abortion providers who violate the restrictions,” adds the AP.

President Biden issued a scathing rebuke of the Texas “heartbeat” bill in September.

BREAKING: A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which banned most abortions statewide. The state is expected to appeal. https://t.co/nq5SmnR7e1 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2021

“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” Biden said in a statement.

“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” Biden’s statement continued. “And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

Read the full report at the Associated Press.

