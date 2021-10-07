https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/dont-look-now-but-merrick-garland-has-a-major-conflict-of-interest-regarding-crt-in-schools/

Fox News is reporting that Attorney General Merrick Garland has a major conflict of interest regarding the promotion of Critical Race Theory in schools:

Imagine that, AG Garland’s targeting of parents who call out Critical Race Theory wasn’t so random. His son-in-law’s firm makes $ millions selling CRT curriculum to school districts. The less popular CRT becomes, the more Garland’s family has to lose. https://t.co/cT0Is556UV — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) October 7, 2021

From Fox News:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing fresh scrutiny for his ties to a company that promotes the type of content parents are opposing in their ongoing battle with local school boards – a hot-button issue that Garland has recently targeted for investigation at the national level. “Merrick Garland has declared a war on parents,” Asra Nomani of Parents Defending Education (PDE) tweeted Tuesday. “His daughter is married to the cofounder of @PanoramaEd which is under fire for its multimillion contracts with school boards. At @DefendingEd, parents sent us tips. We raised the alarm. Now Garland is trying to silence parents.”

Of course he does. https://t.co/JHUVZGdmOQ — COVID Betley 🇺🇸🎃 (@MatthewBetley) October 6, 2021

No wonder Attorney General Garland is sending the FBI after concerned parents who don’t want their kids to be indoctrinated with woke garbage, he’s probably advancing the family business! He’s CORRUPT and abusing his power! https://t.co/6RsYHHZk20 — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) October 7, 2021

