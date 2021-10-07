https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/07/doocy-presses-psaki-declines-to-answer-whether-biden-supports-use-of-patriot-act-against-parents-1145272/

Outrage continues to build in the aftermath of the Biden administration’s unprecedented action against parents who seek to hold radical left school board members accountable for the promotion of the toxic ideology of critical race theory in classrooms.

The latest assault on the civil liberties of ordinary Americans, in this case, powerless parents who have begun to show up at public school board meetings in increasing numbers to protest the indoctrination of their children as well as the cruel and unnecessary forced masking policies, comes courtesy of the Justice Department which moved at the behest of teacher’s unions to get the FBI involved.

With the terrifying prospect that parents will now be labeled as domestic “extremists” and persecuted by the federal government eliciting strong reactions, the White House remained coy about whether the administration believes whether they are the equivalent of terrorists.

During Thursday’s presser, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions on the terrifying escalation of the war on political dissent, refusing to give a straight yes or no answer to Peter Doocy of Fox News.

Psaki defends the DoJ acquiescing to teachers unions who want parents treated like “domestic terrorists”: “These were threats against public servants, threats against members of the school board. Regardless of the reasoning, threats & violence against public servants is illegal” pic.twitter.com/nPF6ZsVN4E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2021

“A week ago, the National School Boards Association wrote to the president to say that their teachers feel like some parents protesting recently could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and then the attorney general put the FBI in the case,” Doocy said. “So does the administration agree that parents upset about their kids’ curriculums could be domestic terrorists?”

Doocy was referring to a letter sent to President Joe Biden from the National School Boards Association urging him to use the PATRIOT Act against powerless parents and the Monday memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland describing what called a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence,” that would be met with a response from the feds.

Psaki responded, “Well, let me unravel this a bit because the National School Board Association is not a part of the U.S. government, I point you to them.”

She added, “What the Department of Justice said in a letter from the attorney general is that threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” completely ducking the question.

“That is true. These were threats against public servants, threats against members of the school board,” she said, “regardless of the reasoning, threats and violence against public servants is illegal, that’s what he was conveying, from the Department of Justice.”

Doocy pressed on, “The Department of Justice does have the FBI on this, something that the School Boards Association is asking for is the administration to consider using the PATRIOT Act to consider investigating some of these school board protesters, so would the administration be ok with the FBI using the PATRIOT Act to surveil these parents if that is what they decide?”

Psaki again declined to provide a direct answer, “I don’t speak on behalf of the National School Boards Association, I speak on behalf of this government.” She said.

“The attorney general has, can put out a letter, they will take actions they take and I will point you to them for more information,” passing the buck to the Justice Department.

Doocy refused to let up.

“Something that you said on Monday after some protesters were hounding Kyrsten Sinema into a restroom, you said the president stands for the fundamental right of people to protest, to object and to criticize, so does the president support the fundamental right of these parents to protest at school board meetings?” He asked.

Psaki continued to dissemble.

“Of course,” she said, “but he doesn’t stand for the fundamental right – I assume you don’t either – for people to take violent action against public servants and that’s what the treats are about, so no he doesn’t stand for that, no one should” as she declined to provide any examples of such violent action or threats.

While Psaki can never be counted on to give a direct answer, the DOJ’s war on parents is the latest front in the government persecution of those who supported the “wrong” candidate in the 2020 election and who have been equated to the likes of al Qaeda by Democrats and their media mouthpieces who are clamoring for a new domestic war on terror against their political enemies.

see all) Latest posts by Chris Donaldson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

