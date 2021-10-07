https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/575892-dozens-injured-in-59-tokyo-earthquake

Dozens of people in the Tokyo area were injured on Thursday in the largest earthquake that Japan has seen since 2011, with the quake having a magnitude of 5.9.

According to The Japan Times, the quake began at 10:41 p.m. local time. It was originally recorded as having a magnitude of 6.1, but was later downgraded to 5.9.

Citing Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, The Associated Press reported that at least 32 people were injured in the quake, with three reportedly having serious injuries.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said there was a 10 to 20 percent chance of another earthquake occurring within the next week. However, the agency said there was no risk of a tsunami being triggered, like the catastrophic tsunami in 2011 that left 18,500 people dead or missing.

Buildings were rocked in Tokyo, Japan, when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the area. At least 1 person was seriously injured, with no major damage reported. https://t.co/YGxr4Xds3V pic.twitter.com/vvdY6pSswC — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2021

Over 20 commuter lines in Tokyo and the surrounding area went offline, though some were operating again by early Friday morning.

The Japanese government’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said no abnormalities had been reported at nuclear facilities either.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to his office at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday to respond to the situation, the Times reported.

According to the Times, a house fire, water leakages as well as loss of water have been reported throughout Tokyo and the surrounding area. Around 250 households in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward were reported to have lost power, though power was reportedly restored not long after.

