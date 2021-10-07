https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/during-testimony-maricopa-county-officials-admit-to-deleting-2020-election-data-to-avoid-audit-subpoena/
Earlier today, during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Arizona vote outcome, representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) questioned Maricopa County officials about their deletion of 2020 election data in order to avoid a state senate subpoena for election records.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers and the boards vice chairman, Bill Gates, admitted they intentionally deleted election data to route it onto an archive file. The archives of the county records were not subpoenaed, that way the county could avoid sending the full 2020 election data to the auditors.
The admission takes place at 01:52 of the video testimony [ Prompted, just hit play ]:
