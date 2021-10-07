https://www.oann.com/e-commerce-boom-lets-deutsche-post-2021-targets-for-sixth-time/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=e-commerce-boom-lets-deutsche-post-2021-targets-for-sixth-time



FILE PHOTO: A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay FILE PHOTO: A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

October 7, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Post said on Thursday it would hike its 2021 guidance for the sixth time as the pandemic-spurred boom in e-commerce and parcel shipments continued well into the third quarter of 2021.

The Germany-based provider of postal services said it would provide details of the new guidance with final third-quarter results on Nov. 4 as it reported a better-than-expected preliminary core profit.

The company’s unaudited earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 1.77 billion euros ($2.04 billion), above analysts’ average forecast for an EBIT of 1.70 billion euros according to a company-provided poll.

Shares were up 2.3% at 1340 GMT.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Thomas Escritt)

