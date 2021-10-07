https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/elin-jones-is-the-worst-nazi-of-the-week/

Posted by Kane on October 7, 2021 12:03 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Don’t skip this 10-second video.

Controversy erupts in Welsh Parliament as Vaccine passport is adopted by single vote.

Speaker of the Senedd in Wales, Elin Jones refuses to allow a conservative member of Parliament to cast his No vote against Vaccine passports.  The measure proceeded to pass by one vote.

The government has now made it mandatory for people attending nightclubs and large events to show an NHS Covid Pass and prove they had been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the virus.

More on Elin Jones



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...