The speaker of the Senedd wouldn’t allow a Conservative Member to vote tonight on the knife edge vote to approve #VaccinePassports Vaccine passports were approved by ONE vote. It’s a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/g8O7wy2P4F — Richard Taylor (@RWTaylors) October 5, 2021

Controversy erupts in Welsh Parliament as Vaccine passport is adopted by single vote.

Speaker of the Senedd in Wales, Elin Jones refuses to allow a conservative member of Parliament to cast his No vote against Vaccine passports. The measure proceeded to pass by one vote.

The government has now made it mandatory for people attending nightclubs and large events to show an NHS Covid Pass and prove they had been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the virus.

Whether you support #CovidPasses or oppose, @ElinCeredigion’s decision to deny @GarethDaviesVoC a vote on them & the exploitation of a technical glitch by the Welsh Gov to pass a major attack on civil liberties shows an alarming disregard for democracy. — Jake Hurfurt (@JHurfurt) October 5, 2021

