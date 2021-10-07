https://www.dailywire.com/news/emily-ratajkowski-says-she-stayed-silent-about-robin-thicke-groping-allegation-because-she-wanted-to-be-famous

Model Emily Ratajkowski said this week that she stayed silent about a groping allegation against musician Robin Thicke for nearly a decade because she feared coming forward would derail her dreams of becoming famous.

Her new book “My Body” detailed the alleged groping incident on set of the “Blurred Lines” video in 2013. According to Ratajkowski’s account, an intoxicated Thicke groped the model’s bare breasts without consent.

“I was an unknown model, and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous,” the 30-year-old told People magazine.

“I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics, and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life, and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences [has] evolved,” Ratajkowski said. “I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations.”

An excerpt from Ratajkowski’s book detailed the groping incident, Page Six reported:

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” she writes in the book, set to be released next month. Ratajkowski was one of three models who appeared in the video, which also starred Pharrell Williams and T.I. What started as an experience she enjoyed quickly deteriorated when the “Back Together” crooner, now 44, allegedly began to act boorishly. “He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’” the book states. Martel confirmed the incident, according to the Times’ report, and said she didn’t believe Thicke would have done it “had he been sober.”

Thicke has not yet responded to Ratajkowski’s accusations.

Throughout her career, Ratajkowski has become increasingly political, demonstrating in left-wing protests, such as the objections to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In January, Ratajkowski spoke out against Big Tech censorship, floating an unfounded theory that Trump supporters were allowed to breach the United States Capitol so platforms like Facebook and Twitter could justify a “rollout of censorship.” The impending further crackdown on free speech, she warned, could be a “Patriot Act 2.0.”

“Anyone else feel like proper amount of capitol police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship?” posed Ratajkowski online.

“This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off,” she added. The model noted that she was aware her view was “unpopular,” but nonetheless “worth pointing out.”

Ratajkowski emphasized that she was concerned about a crackdown against the political Left. “My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down ‘leftist extremists’ who are important political organizers,” she said.

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Slams Big Tech Censorship, Floats Capitol Breach Conspiracy Theory

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

