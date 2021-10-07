https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/enterprising-michigan-landowner-delivers-warm-welcome-joe-biden-flies-town-video/

An enterprising Michigan landowner sent Joe Biden a warm welcome when he flew into town on Tuesday.

The most popular president 81 million votes Joe Biden got a proper welcome to the Howell, Michigan.

“F**k Joe Biden” is the new Battle Cry of the Republic.

The most popular President when flying over Michigan yesterday got a warm Let’s go Brandon welcome. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/mtUiXTkBwt — Charlie7 (@AlexandriaJ007) October 6, 2021

