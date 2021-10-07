http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DFFIrGri-EA/an-entire-town-in-historic-tennessee-region-is-up-for-grabs-70392

Ever wanted to own an entire town? It may sound like the premise of “Schitt’s Creek,” but there’s a real town in Tennessee that’s currently up for grabs.

Water Valley was built around 1900 and sits on seven acres of land. There’s an original barn, four general stores, and a three-bedroom, three-bath residence waiting for someone to call it home.

According to realtor Crista Swartz, the four owners she represents have already had interest from Los Angeles.”We’ve had a couple calls from Hollywood asking if they might buy the whole town to use a movie set.”

But they’re hoping Water Valley will stay true to its Tennessee history.

Just how much would a buyer need to shell out to call Water Valley, Tennessee, their town? $725,000.

That’s less than the median price of a single-family home in the state of California, according to the California Association of Realtors.

“I think this is very much a steal,” Swartz adds. “For someone who has more money to invest in it to make it what it should be, this is an incredible bargain.”

