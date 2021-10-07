https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/10/07/exclusive-rep-chip-roy-pulls-no-punches-on-bidens-migrant-crisis-n453180
About The Author
Related Posts
Attention Florida-Obsessed COVID Media: Let’s Cross the Country and Check on a Democrat-Run State
September 7, 2021
In the Midst of an Historic CA Recall Election, The SacBee Wants You to Honor Escaped Cows
July 22, 2021
Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Tells The Outlaws Radio Show He Sees A Hostage Situation Developing in Afghanistan
September 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy