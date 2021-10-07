https://babylonbee.com/news/experts-predict-lgbt-acronym-could-stretch-around-the-earth-3-times-by-2050/

U.S.—Researchers working at Portland University’s prestigious School for Inclusion and Justice for 2SLGBTQQIA++ Persons estimate that the acronym for the LGBTQ+ community could wrap around the earth three times by the year 2022.

“At the current rate of expansion, we could see the 2SLGBTQQIAA++ community’s acronym wrap around the equator by sometime later this year,” said the school’s head researcher, Dr. Marvin Frankfurter. “As more and more people join the ranks of the marginalized, invent new identities and genders and pronouns, we are rapidly approaching a situation where the acronym can circle the earth three times by the end of next year.”

“And we think this is a good thing. The more oppressed people there are, the better.”

Dr. Frankfurter warned, however, that Earth may not have enough space to contain the entire acronym, and we will soon have to seek out a new solar system, terraform the planets there, and create a 2SLGBTQQIAA++ alliance to unite all oppressed peoples in the ‘verse, “by force if necessary.”

At publishing time, horrified leftists had suddenly realized the acronym would cover every single person on earth, making the 2SLGBTQQIAA++ community not special at all.

