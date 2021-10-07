https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/facebook-is-not-the-problem-redsteeze-dissects-nbc-news-attempt-to-create-outrage-over-dave-chappelles-netflix-special/

Yesterday we told you about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special drawing the attention of NBC News over his defense of accused transphobe J.K. Rowling. This is NBC News’ tweet linking to their story:

Dave Chappelle is being criticized on social media for comments about trans people in his latest Netflix special, particularly a defense of ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused of transphobia for years. https://t.co/1wKPCVQm8s — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2021

And just how much of an actual story is there? @RedSteeze took a dive into this particular act of alleged journalism:

The story cites 3 tweets, one from an account they call “a Twitter user” with 200 followers. If a news story simply cites you as “one twitter user said..” your opinion isn’t newsworthy. It’s irrelevant. Facebook is not the problem https://t.co/R8f3xFtieo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2021

If a news outlet cites “one Twitter user said..” that is NBC going and searching for outrage. That is the journalist searching for any random account upset about Chappelle. That is NBC attempting to create a story where there isn’t one. Facebook. Is. Not. The. Problem. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2021

The mainstream media’s form of “journalism” these days puts social media companies’ hackery to shame.

How dare you. The author appeared on MSNBC to talk about Lady Gaga’s missing Frenchies! pic.twitter.com/yYOKWvET7z — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 7, 2021

Exhausting. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2021

No kidding.

They have to find people whose opinions they agree with so they can report those opinions as “news”. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) October 7, 2021

I’m an absolute nobody and I have more followers than 2 of the three people they cite. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 7, 2021

They’re just apoplectic that they have been unable to cancel Chappelle or JK Rowling. Hilarious. — 😺rockmom🦩 (@rockmom) October 7, 2021

But they keep trying.

