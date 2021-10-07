https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/facebook-is-not-the-problem-redsteeze-dissects-nbc-news-attempt-to-create-outrage-over-dave-chappelles-netflix-special/

Yesterday we told you about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special drawing the attention of NBC News over his defense of accused transphobe J.K. Rowling. This is NBC News’ tweet linking to their story:

And just how much of an actual story is there? @RedSteeze took a dive into this particular act of alleged journalism:

The mainstream media’s form of “journalism” these days puts social media companies’ hackery to shame.

No kidding.

But they keep trying.

