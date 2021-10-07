https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-oct-7-hospital-denies-kidney-transplant-to-unvaccinated-woman-and-donor_4038215.html
Facts Matter (Oct. 7): Hospital Denies Kidney Transplant to Unvaccinated Woman and Donor
In Colorado, a 56-year-old woman who is experiencing stage 5 kidney failure was told by the hospital that she’s been kicked off of the transplant list because she has not been vaccinated—despite the fact that she has already found an organ donor and that she has a religious objection.
Meanwhile, nearly 200,000 at-home COVID-19 tests were recently recalled by the FDA because they were found to be producing false positives.
Lastly, according to new data that was compiled by a cybersecurity firm, several months before the Chinese Communist Party officially reported cases of COVID-19, the sales of PCR tests, which detect specific viruses, skyrocketed by as much as 50 percent—suggesting the city of Wuhan may have been using them to test for COVID-19.
