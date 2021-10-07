https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/ffs-get-a-room-joe-walsh-calls-eric-fangbang-swalwell-a-good-man-while-bragging-about-working-together-to-bury-trumpism-and-lol/

Joe and Eric, sittin’ in a tree …

Don’t take it personally, Fang Fang.

Sounds like Joe Walsh had himself a little sitdown with Eric Swalwell. Like the dumb leading the dumber:

I sat down yesterday with @RepSwalwell. A Democrat & a former Republican, we don’t agree on most things. But we had a respectful talk. We looked for common ground. He’s a good man. Most importantly, he & I agreed that defending democracy against Trumpism is our #1 job right now. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 6, 2021

Defending democracy (we’re a Republic) against Trumpism (Trump hasn’t been president in over nine months) is their number one job right now.

We suppose if your entire job is based on grifting stupid people on the Left this makes sense.

Eric sent some kissies back:

Joe, I wish we had served in Congress together. We would have gotten some big things done. But you’re an important voice now among the grassroots voters. Let’s do all we can to make sure Trumpism is buried this midterm. https://t.co/BBNT3IC7L5 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 7, 2021

Grassroots?

Walsh?

Alrighty then.

And we hate to break it to Eric and Joe, but it’s not Trumpism they need to worry about in the midterms. It’s that Red Wave we know is coming.

Oh FFS, get a room. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 7, 2021

Not a great visual but fair.

Also not a great visual.

“Grassroots”. LOL. Hey…how’s Ed Buck doing? And instead of worrying about the Orange Bogeyman, why don’t you do something about that senile, diaper-wearing disaster who’s currently driving what’s left of our country over a cliff?#LetsGoBrandon — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) October 7, 2021

Putting two bench warmers together doesn’t make Michael Jordan. — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) October 7, 2021

Oopsie.

Did Joe let you check his musket out? https://t.co/FIszDdJPht — Keith 🎃🎃🎃Burton (@bbeekk321) October 7, 2021

There’s a joke here that we’re not making.

Wonder if Joe is gonna grab his musket again.

***

