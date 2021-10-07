https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/finland-sweden-and-denmark-suspend-use-of-the-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-in-younger-age-groups-over-myocarditis-concerns/

Multiple countries are now limiting the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in younger age groups over a rare but increased risk from myocarditis:

Sweden and Denmark SUSPEND Moderna vaccine for younger age groups (under 30 in Sweden and under 18 in Denmark) because of “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle.”https://t.co/IJJIgtzChN — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) October 6, 2021

You read that right: For people under 30 in Sweden:

Sweden is halting immunizations with Moderna’s Covid-19 shot for people aged 30 or younger because of concern over potential side effects https://t.co/WjA00VajMs — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) October 6, 2021

Finland is also limiting the use of the Moderna vaccine and “would instead give Pfizer’s vaccine to men born in 1991 and later”:

Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/KCPr3UaPdq pic.twitter.com/E6VtFj3SbS — Reuters (@Reuters) October 7, 2021

Health officials will investigate further:

Risk of myocarditis is still small, but potentially* outweighs the extremely small risk of Covid in those age groups. Danish and Swedish authorities are going to further investigate before allowing young people to receive Moderna vaccination. — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) October 6, 2021

From Reuters:

“The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose,” the health agency said, adding the risk of being affected was very small.

And in rare instances, a heart transplant is needed. From the Myocarditis Foundation:

In cases of pericarditis or myocarditis, an antiviral medication Is not usually used since the viral cause is not known, Meanwhile, an anti-inflammatory medicine will reduce inflammation and pain. Treatment times may vary, as some patients can expect months to years of medication. In some cases, however, the heart is too weakened by myocarditis to fully recover, and the only remaining solution is a heart transplant.

