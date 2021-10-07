https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/finland-sweden-and-denmark-suspend-use-of-the-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-in-younger-age-groups-over-myocarditis-concerns/

Multiple countries are now limiting the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in younger age groups over a rare but increased risk from myocarditis:

You read that right: For people under 30 in Sweden:

Finland is also limiting the use of the Moderna vaccine and “would instead give Pfizer’s vaccine to men born in 1991 and later”:

Health officials will investigate further:

From Reuters:

“The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose,” the health agency said, adding the risk of being affected was very small.

And in rare instances, a heart transplant is needed. From the Myocarditis Foundation:

In cases of pericarditis or myocarditis, an antiviral medication Is not usually used since the viral cause is not known, Meanwhile, an anti-inflammatory medicine will reduce inflammation and pain. Treatment times may vary, as some patients can expect months to years of medication. In some cases, however, the heart is too weakened by myocarditis to fully recover, and the only remaining solution is a heart transplant.

