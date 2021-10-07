https://www.the-sun.com/sport/3810034/george-peterson-iii-dead-bodybuilder-olympia/

BODYBUILDER George Peterson III passed away on Wednesday, just days before he was due to compete in the Mr Olympia finals.

The former Olympia contestant was 37-years-old at the time of his death.

3 Bodybuilder George Peterson III tragically passed away a day before he was set to compete in the 2021 Olympia finals Credit: Instagram/georgep_dabull

3 ‘Da Bull’ was 37 at the time of his death Credit: Instagram/georgep_dabull

Peterson was set to compete at the 2021 Olympia in Orlando, Florida, from October 7-10.

Retired American bodybuilder Dave Palumbo told RxMuscle that Peterson was found in his Florida hotel room, face down, after his coach could not reach him.

The outlet also claims that the 37-year-old had blood around his nose, which Palumbo suggested could be related to an aneurysm – a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall.

Despite the claims, Peterson’s cause of death remains unclear at the moment.

Mr Olympia’s Instagram page announced Peterson’s death, saying: “It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off.

“Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known,” the page added.

Nicknamed “Da Bull,” Peterson was a star in the bodybuilding scene, appearing at numerous shows, including four appearances at the Olympia; three times at Classic Physique, before moving to the 212 Division.

“Da Bull” finished in third place at all four competition shows.

Peterson was in the final stages of preparing to make his fifth straight Olympia appearance.

He was considered a favorite to win the competition this year.

Peterson’s accolades included a victory as a Classic Bodybuilding competitor at the 2016 NPC Nationals and two wins at the Tampa Pro – once in Classic and once in 212.

“Da Bull’s” latest championship came in 2020 at the Tampa Pro, IFBB Men’s Classic Physique.

3 George ‘Da Bull’ Peterson’s latest championship came at the Tampa Pro, IFBB Men’s Classic Physique in 2020 Credit: Instagram/georgep_dabull

