https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615fd0502817c57bc71cba5d
Opal Lee’s dream of seeing Juneteenth become a federal holiday was finally realized over the summer, but the 95-year-old Texan’s work isn’t done, not by a long shot. (Oct. 8)…
Hunter Biden reportedly sold at least five pieces of art for $75,000 each at his Los Angeles exhibit on October 1. …
On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said that the Biden | Clips…
On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) stated that China is | Clips…
The CIA allegedly used a secret escape gate near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to evacuate VIPs in August….