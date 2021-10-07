https://www.oann.com/german-industrial-output-slumps-in-august-on-supply-chain-woes/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-industrial-output-slumps-in-august-on-supply-chain-woes



FILE PHOTO: Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

October 7, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial output dropped by far more than expected in August due to supply chain disruptions that are holding back growth in Europe’s biggest economy, official data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 4.0% on the month after an increase of 1.3% in July. A Reuters poll had pointed to a decline in August of 0.4%.

“Manufacturers continue to report production constraints due to supply shortages of intermediate products,” the Office said in a statement.

