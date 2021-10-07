https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/gonna-leave-a-mark-kurt-schlichter-serves-up-a-nice-refreshing-glass-of-stfu-juice-to-don-lemon-just-because-he-can/

Harsh but TRUE, from Kurt Schlichter.

Granted, it’s not just Don Lemon who is sucking wind at CNN, it’s their entire lineup BUT Don’s ratings are especially bad. Glenn Greenwald points out that more people watch before and AFTER Joy Reid’s show (meaning a lot of them change the channel when she’s on) but that’s another article.

Plus we thought the Colonel’s shot at Lemon was just too good not to share.

Hey @donlemon – your national TV audience is about my Twitter follower count. https://t.co/pnmXkCzStb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 6, 2021

When Kurt posted this people got all freaked out and started dragging him for his following, which was in a way making his point for him but WHATEVER.

Truth hurts we suppose.

LESSON: Racism doesn’t pay. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) October 5, 2021

Or lesson, being a pundit who hates half the country based on the racist outrage of the day doesn’t pay.

pic.twitter.com/m1anlikUua — Honerable Cara of the blue 🌊 (@CaraLee1221) October 5, 2021

Pretty sure what was both Glenn’s and Kurt’s point.

Heh.

