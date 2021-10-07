https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/good-morning-to-everyone-except-american-pravda-christina-pushaw-takes-on-horde-of-loser-lefty-trolls-triggered-over-her-ap-dunk/

Have we mentioned lately that we kinda sorta totally love Governor Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw?

Tough broad who takes no prisoners.

And we know she’d take that as a compliment.

As Twitchy readers know, Christina dared make a joke about what the AP stands for, ‘Activist Progressives’; the funniest jokes have just a little bit of truth to them. Welp, our betters in the media and on the Left lost their MINDS that she would DARE make a joke about the AP (even though lately they themselves have become a joke), but Christina handled them JUUUUUST fine.

What a silly, hateful, sad little horde of people:

Good morning to everyone except American Pravda 🌞 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

Take a look:

This is straight up dangerous from @GovRonDeSantis’s press secretary. We can’t undermine objective reporting. https://t.co/RgOzBGoHp9 — Andrew Dolberg (@asdolberg) October 6, 2021

Straight-up dangerous.

Objective reporting.

Really, Sparky?

How is the AP objective? Their “fact checks” are DNC propaganda — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

Fact-check TRUE.

See what we did there?

Yeah, super clever and with only ONE cup of coffee (ok, one giant cup of coffee but we digress).

Allow me to introduce Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary. https://t.co/zylGNRdJpj — Ed Cafasso (@edcafasso) October 6, 2021

And?

So?

If?

She’s awesome.

Note, Ed here restricted who could respond to this tweet so allow us to introduce you to the saddest tough guy on Twitter.

You’re really a strategic communications consultant? — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

Maybe not a good one though?

Do you not understand the concept that I pay your salary? Start acting like it and show some professionalism for once. — Kathryn BrightBOO! 👻 (@KEBrightbill) October 7, 2021

ROFL.

Florida doesn’t have a state income tax.

Yeah …

Big tough.

I regret to inform you that I pay Joe Biden’s salary. So far, it’s not a very good return on investment. https://t.co/Vh395k9Tkx — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

Heh.

And good point … WE WANT OUR MONEY BACK.

The next AP Fact Check: “Right-wing disinformation terrorist and Russian spy Christina Pushaw is dangerously misrepresenting the facts about AP. Here is our mission statement. It does not say anything about progressive activism!” https://t.co/BqoS46kP7j — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis has deadly grizzly-bear-gas but you’re not sure which one it is? Yup, just made that face.

You seem upset — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

True.

“C.P.” stands for child porn so I guess you better change your name and delete your account lol — Deano Pellegrino (@PellegrinoDeano) October 6, 2021

Really?

These people.

As anyone who has actually worked with AP reporters can attest, she is completely and totally wrong on this. — Jackson Peel (@JaxPeel) October 6, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Okay guys. AP doesn’t really stand for “Activist Progressives.” It was a joke. The punchline? Hundreds of reporters, “Resist” libs, Democrat operatives, and actual AP churnalists swarmed to defend the honor and integrity of AP. Thank you for proving my point. Goodnight 🌙 😴 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

The only thing Christina really did wrong was to think any of those people have any sort of sense of humor.

At all.

They don’t.

Hence their constant state of sandy vaginitis.

***

