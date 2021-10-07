https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/good-morning-to-everyone-except-american-pravda-christina-pushaw-takes-on-horde-of-loser-lefty-trolls-triggered-over-her-ap-dunk/

Have we mentioned lately that we kinda sorta totally love Governor Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw?

Tough broad who takes no prisoners.

And we know she’d take that as a compliment.

As Twitchy readers know, Christina dared make a joke about what the AP stands for, ‘Activist Progressives’; the funniest jokes have just a little bit of truth to them. Welp, our betters in the media and on the Left lost their MINDS that she would DARE make a joke about the AP (even though lately they themselves have become a joke), but Christina handled them JUUUUUST fine.

What a silly, hateful, sad little horde of people:

Take a look:

Straight-up dangerous.

Objective reporting.

Really, Sparky?

Fact-check TRUE.

See what we did there?

Yeah, super clever and with only ONE cup of coffee (ok, one giant cup of coffee but we digress).

And?

So?

If?

She’s awesome.

Note, Ed here restricted who could respond to this tweet so allow us to introduce you to the saddest tough guy on Twitter.

Maybe not a good one though?

ROFL.

Florida doesn’t have a state income tax.

Yeah …

Big tough.

Heh.

And good point … WE WANT OUR MONEY BACK.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis has deadly grizzly-bear-gas but you’re not sure which one it is? Yup, just made that face.

True.

Really?

These people.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

The only thing Christina really did wrong was to think any of those people have any sort of sense of humor.

At all.

They don’t.

Hence their constant state of sandy vaginitis.

***

