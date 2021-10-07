https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/google-and-youtube-will-prohibit-climate-deniers-from-monetizing-their-content/

Axios is reporting that Google and YouTube announced Thursday that they will prohibit “climate deniers” from monetizing their content through ads and creator payments. Apparently, climate deniers will still be allowed to post their content, they just can’t make any money from it.

JUST IN: Google and YouTube will prohibit ads and monetization on climate denial contenthttps://t.co/ZAi80AVj2I — Axios (@axios) October 7, 2021

Axios reports:

Google advertisers and publishers, as well as YouTube creators, will be prohibited from making ad revenue off content that contradicts “well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the company’s ads team said in a statement. “This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.”

“Well-established scientific consensus.” We’ve been assured the science is settled — but since when is “consensus” science? Google and YouTube say they’ll still allow ads on things like debates on climate policy; that’s big of them.

What does climate denial mean? — TheThingHound (@TheLeadHound) October 7, 2021

Who denies there is a climate? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 7, 2021

There is no such thing as a “Climate Denier” — Johnny (@TXTerror83) October 7, 2021

And remember, “denial” means “disagree with us”. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) October 7, 2021

#FunFact: “Denier” was a term the church used a long time ago when it needed to label those who defied it in any way as social pariahs. It’s more of a religiously political term than anything involving science. https://t.co/Du6e9TH9AW — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 7, 2021

Maybe we would believe it a bit more if the people pushing it weren’t flying around the country in private jets and living in mansions by the “rising” sea. — AsTroMFKR ❁ (@AsTroFKR) October 7, 2021

Oh good. Ministry of Truth is just around the corner… — Abide (@abide_dude42) October 7, 2021

Next will be “your climate posts are killing people” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2021

If man made climate change was real Google and YouTube would not have to do this. — chad craven (@cfcraven) October 7, 2021

I am sure they are able to make the distinction between someone who “denies climate change” and someone who opposes the fashionable climate policy proposals. This is definitely the behavior of someone who is winning the argument and feels confident in their position — Matty Light (@motorcity_matt) October 7, 2021

Cracking down on the free exchange of ideas won’t change people’s minds. It’s just going to make them think climate change proponents have something to hide — WDMoor (@wdmoor) October 7, 2021

Let’s go Brandon — Mike Thomas (@MikeOThomasSr) October 7, 2021

Youtube changing its name too https://t.co/wf1XuoJYty You shall bow and obey to the little mean girl who doesn’t want the earth to ever get too hot or too cold or for it to rain too much or too little! Do not question her!! How dare you! pic.twitter.com/GNrH0JGirY — Cove Neck Ted (@CharlesSchlend1) October 7, 2021

I’m ok with this as long as they do the same to climate alarmists on the opposite end of the spectrum taking advantage of people. — Danny Lewis (@DannyDayLewis69) October 7, 2021

Yeah, that’s not gonna happen.

Slippery slope starting to look like a tobbogan ride to complete censorship. https://t.co/MzrFhVbDsX — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 7, 2021

Google, in particular, really appears to be acting as if they believe they are too big to fail. They are really flying close to the sun now. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 7, 2021

Taking bets on how low they can go. — EllaFletcher (@MsFletcherLea) October 7, 2021

I hope this forces the people in power to understand what is actually at stake. Google is the LARGEST data accumulator on the planet. If the place you go to verify facts curates those VERY facts, then reality is gone. The story is what Google wants, and that is terrifying. — Joe Biden, the ORIGINAL Puddin Pop (@THEMarkEdwards1) October 7, 2021

I was born in 1957. According to the experts I died from famine, pollution, acid rain, depleted ozone, ice age, global warming, rising seas, earthquakes, volcanoes, hurricanes, drought, wild fires, over crowding. All were given definitive dates. Still here, even after Y2K & 2012. — CC Nay (@CCNay2) October 7, 2021

So you’re still free to post that climate change is a hoax, but they’ll try to disincentivize you from doing it since you won’t be able to monetize any of your content. It’s not censorship yet, but it certainly looks like the first step toward censorship.

