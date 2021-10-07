https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/government-that-increasingly-barricades-itself-is-increasingly-dangerous/

To the surprise of no one, the FBI has finally, reluctantly been forced to concede that no weapons were present in the January 6 event at the US Capitol. In other words, all the shameless grandstanding and melodramatics of leftist Democrats, the collusion of their fully weaponized Department of “Justice,” and the twenty-four/seven leftist Fake News alarmist “reporting” has all been a lie. Its sole purpose was to advance a political agenda, just like everything else leftists do.

America should never forget the theatrics, including the contrived tears of such notable phonies as California Congressman Adam Schiff, the bogus squalling of the perennial adolescent narcissist Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who hysterically claimed that her life was in danger (though it was later proven that she wasn’t even on site when the event occurred), and the ceaseless leftist Democrat proclamations that the protest was a mortal threat to the Constitution and the Rule of Law. The real attack on liberty, justice, and our Nation itself was that which occurred within official circles on January 6, when a sham election, overflowing with cheating and corruption, was “certified” by the Deep State.

Now that the facts are out, the most “egregious” accusation to be made against the protesters (aside from the known antifa infiltrators who attempted to break windows and engage in other random acts of vandalism), was that they were guilty of the shocking crime of “trespassing” on federal property. And even that embellished allegation carries with it an element of leftist arrogance and elitism, presuming that the US Capitol is somehow the domain of the “ruling class,” and not the legislative seat of “We the People.”

Consider the scale of contrived, overwrought and wholly transparent grandstanding over the actualities of event from leftists, in contrast to their “justifications” and cover up of actual insurrection, when they riot, loot, assault the innocent, invade and occupy state capitols, and even the Supreme Court, to prevent the lawful execution of Constitution business. In all those cases, the anarchy is lauded as “democracy.”

This isn’t just hypocrisy for it’s own sake, which would be reasonable to assume, given the overriding moral and intellectual bankruptcy of leftist ideology. It is something far more widespread and menacing. It is a coordinated political strategy, intended to isolate the corrupt, leftist government at the Federal, state, and even local levels, from that unworthy “peasantry” that has the nerve to presume the right to speak out against the “Establishment.”

If left unchecked, the despicable actions of those within the circles of power are only going to become ever more outrageous and oppressive. That’s how corrupt and unaccountable regimes operate. Their behavior could never survive even the slightest oversight, so they simply use whatever means they have to continually distance themselves from that oversight, while simultaneously expanding their ability to wield the fearsome wrath of the “state” against any who dare to interfere with their agenda. Two recent developments from the illicit Biden Cabal give clear and ominous proof of where this is all going.

The federal government has revealed that it intends to employ the IRS to monitor any monetary transactions of more than $600 among private citizens. This is a flagrant breach of the Fourth Amendment of the Bill of Rights, which prohibits “unreasonable search” without a search warrant, signed by a judge, who has been presented with “probable cause” of criminal activity. The notion of “possible” wrongdoing, offered as a lame blanket “justification” for this latest assault on the American people, is itself a direct violation of the overriding presumption of Constitutional law that free people are deemed “innocent until proven guilty.”

Clearly, leftist Democrats and the Biden Cabal in particular have no more regard for the Constitution or any of the principles it enshrines than they do for any tenet of liberty, justice, and American greatness. The sole intent of leftists is to swat away those who might impede their despotic obsessive pursuit, which is to amass uncontested power.

It is dangerously naive for Americans to remain passive and hope the situation will somehow rectify itself on its own. Like any cancer, unless it is recognized for the malignancy that it is and dealt with as such, it will only continue to grow and spread. The notion of preventing the lowly rabble on Main Street from interfering with leftist plans to promote their sick/twisted ideology is rapidly filtering down to state and local governments, which leftists have thoroughly infested over the years, even in “Red” states.

Government schools have been hotbeds of leftist abominations for quite some time. But the outrages perpetrated there are now in the public eye as never before, owing to several factors, including the “pandemic” lock-downs that forced school closures and online classes, and the growing awareness among parents of how their children are being assaulted with every perversion on a daily basis, under the guise of “education.” Consequently, parents are finally becoming properly engaged in the process of educational oversight, by attending school board meetings and confronting the sewer of leftist “academia.” Of course, this has the leftist counterculture in a rage.

This past week, the National Organization of Public School Boards petitioned the Biden Cabal to declare parental involvement in school board meetings a “terrorist act.” Claims of threats and abuse, totally concocted and overblown in typical leftist manner, are being invoked to mischaracterize the worthy anger of parents who do not intend to allow an unaccountable leftist school system to destroy their children’s’ lives with its perversion and venom of anti-Christian, anti-American, racist ideology. To nobody’s surprise the wholly politicized and corrupted leftist DOJ agrees.

A tyrannical state does not suddenly declare itself as such. Rather, it continually seizes on every possible excuse to assert its “right” to wield ever greater power over the non-compliant population. Leftists can only prevail when they “weaponize” the law to their ultimate advantage. Otherwise, they have to make a proper case with the public in order to advance their agenda. And when “We the People” can rebut them with the truth, this task becomes an impossibility. So they must silence us and isolate themselves from accountability if they are to prevail. America now finds itself in the midst of just such an epic battle that, one way or another, will define us as nation from here forward.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

