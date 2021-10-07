https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/governors-stand-their-ground-demand-biden-take-action-on-the-border/

Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlines 10 point border plan with nine other state governors in Mission, Texas (Oct. 6. 2021). Mission, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott – along with nine other governors – demanded Wednesday that President Biden take action regarding the spiraling crisis at the U.S. Mexico border. Abbott warned that the administration’s failure to address the crisis it created is threatening the nation’s national security. He also revealed that the White House has yet to respond to a letter sent by 26 governors on September 20, requesting a meeting with the administration to seek solutions to curtail a tsunami of migrants expected to reach the U.S. border before the end of the year.

The governors stood side-by-side in a open field at Anzalduas Park, in Hidalgo County, Texas. The group spoke of how the crisis is effecting their states from the rise in drug addiction and deaths to the increase of human trafficking. Under a blazing Texas sun in an area near the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas – known for significantly high illegal border traffic – the governors reiterated that the resolution to the crisis must be non-partisan. They also asked why neither Biden, nor Vice […]