CNN’s Jake Tapper weighed-in this week on Joe Biden’s “brutal” approval ratings, saying a recent survey from Quinnipiac shows just 38% of voters give the Commander-in-Chief a thumbs-up.

“These new poll numbers, frankly, are brutal for the President,” began Tapper. “More than half of the American people—55%—say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper: New poll numbers are “brutal” for Joe Biden. “More than half of the American people—55%—say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.” pic.twitter.com/gLLkQFbfjj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2021

“Biden’s approval rating hovered in the low to mid 50s during his first six months in the White House. But the president’s numbers started sagging in August, in the wake of Biden’s much criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan, and following a surge in COVID cases this summer among mainly unvaccinated people due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century. The plunge in the president’s approval was also compounded by the latest surge of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. along the southern border with Mexico,” reports Fox News.

“Biden registers at 48%-50% approval/disapproval on handling the pandemic, according to the Quinnipiac University survey. The president is at 39%-55% on handling the economy, 37%-58% on his job as commander in chief, 34%-58% on foreign policy, and 23%-67% on dealing with the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border,” adds Fox.

Watch Tapper’s comments above.

