One alleged residential intruder just learned a painfully hard lesson that all faithful viewers of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Untouchables” already know.

Don’t bring a handsaw to a gun fight.

What happened?

Seattle police said a husband and wife woke up just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to find three people in the yard of their home in the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South.

Police said the couple have two houses on their property — one residential and one for storage — and were burglarized several days earlier.

Police said the wife called 911 while the husband grabbed a gun and confronted the two men and one woman who were in the yard.

The husband told police that one of the suspects approached him while carrying a handsaw — and so he fired his gun.

When officers arrived at the scene at the Beacon Hill residence, they found a 53-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

The shot woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, police said, adding that they also arrested a 59-year-old man at the scene.

What about the third intruder?

The victims reported a possible third suspect who fled the scene on foot, police said.

And several hours after the incident, police said a man with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital in the Ballard neighborhood.

Police said they’re investigating if the shot man is connected to the Beacon Hill incident.







How did folks react?

Those who reacted to the tweet about the shooting from Seattle police applauded the homeowner and blasted city officials who have defunded police and watched as officers leave the force in droves:

“… @SeattleCouncil drives citizens to protect themselves since the city does not support the police,” one commenter wrote. “Gun up Seattle!”

“Imagine being so privileged that you actually thought removing the police from society helped … minority and low-income communities,” another use said.

“Citizens defending themselves makes me proud,” another commenter declared.

“Surprised to hear the city council will allow the SPD to investigate anything!” another user opined. “I’m sure the burglar will get off scot free because she’s ‘impoverished’ or ‘unhoused.'”

