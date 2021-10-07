https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/07/huh-ny-gov-kathy-hochuls-explanation-for-covid19-vaccine-holdouts-in-her-state-is-literally-unbelievable-video/

Few people would not have been an improvement over disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That said, current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul seems passionately committed to being lousy in her own right.

Late last month, Hochul called on attendees at a church service “to be [her] apostles” and preach the Gospel of COVID19 Vaccination to the Christians “who aren’t listening to God and what God wants.”

We still hadn’t finished trying to wrap our heads around that one when she said this:

Gov. Kathy Hochul: “I heard so many people say they’re afraid to go get vaccines because they’d have to get on the Subway and they’re afraid of being assaulted.” pic.twitter.com/wI05oyRrxU — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 6, 2021

Maybe if we were high, that might make sense. Alas, we’re not on drugs … which means we’re just as confused as the rest of you guys.

finally we’ve discovered the reason for low vaxx rates in Idaho — Deregulation is Infrastructure (@madrid4nyc) October 6, 2021

Heh.

Kathy Hochul is a worthy successor to Andrew Cuomo, indeed.

Narrator: “That’s not why they didn’t get vaccines.” https://t.co/mIcEAVcI8T — John Surico (@JohnSurico) October 7, 2021

I promise that’s not why people aren’t getting the vaccine — Christine (@christinemooo) October 6, 2021

She has to know that. Right?

Literally nobody is saying this — Tim (@T_nels) October 6, 2021

She’s either making up these conversations, or she’s hearing voices. Neither situation is a great look for her.

Thinkin’ maybe you all ought to address the rampant crime problem over coercing people into getting the jab https://t.co/LVvzrOYRxs — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 7, 2021

Good luck with all that, New York.

