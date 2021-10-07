https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/07/pfizer-is-evil-and-greedy-says-pfizers-own-scientists-in-latest-project-veritas-vax-video/

Charlotte, NC — “I still feel like I work for an evil corporation because it comes down to profits in the end, and, I mean, I’m there to help people, not to make millions and millions of dollars,” said Chris Croce, a Pfizer senior associate scientist.

Croce is one of three Pfizer scientists recorded in an undercover video, released on Monday, as part of Project Veritas’ work to expose the corruption and greed surrounding the COVID-19 shots. It’s the fourth undercover video in the vax series which started with a federal nurse blowing the whistle.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said multiple videos are to come regarding Pfizer which included a whistleblower interview with Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor for Pfizer, who told O’Keefe, in a video released on Wednesday, that aborted baby cells were used in its shots and they don’t want the public to know. Strickler said: “They’re being so deceptive in their emails, it’s almost like it is in the final vaccine. It just made me not trust it.”

In the Monday video, all three scientists echoed one another on something we all know, something Pfizer scientist Rahul Khande describes as pure logic. That is that natural immunity is stronger than the jabs.

Croce, when asked if natural immunity is as effective as the shot, he says “probably more.” He adds: “You’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.”

“If you have antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up,” Khande said.

Pfizer scientist Nick Karl said: “When somebody is naturally immune, like, they got COVID, they probably have better, like, not better, but more antibodies against the virus …. Your antibodies are probably better at that point than the vaccination.”

And of course, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has always known this. Just take a look at what the CDC recommends regarding the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, which was created in 1971. It clearly states that if you’ve had “past infections,” you do not need the shot. It also states pregnant women and those with a “weakened immune system” should not take the MMR vaccine. This is for a shot in use for decades yet they are saying the exact opposite for the COVID-19 experimental jabs.

There are safe and effective treatments, yet they get “pushed to the side,” says Croce, as the jabs are the only thing allowed to be considered by the powers that be as companies have been “given a crap ton of money to produce vaccines, and they’re pushing them.”

Croce described the paranoia within Pfizer. The corporation has “ears and eyes everywhere … in the building,” and “you don’t talk about anything that can possibly implicate you or, like, big pharma.” Karl states that employees sign a nondisclosure agreement to not speak publicly. Khande says he’s sat through “hours and hours” of seminars to be taught not to speak openly with the public, and the propaganda is so ingrained that the shots are to be viewed as our only salvation.

Croce admits, specifically “young people” are at risk of myocarditis from the jab, but Pfizer will never admit that because it “might pull something from the market.”

So, why the deceit and lack of transparency from Pfizer? Croce makes it clear as “basically, our organization is run on COVID money now.” How much? Croce said to the tune of $15 billion thanks to the American taxpayers funding research, development, production and distribution.

For Croce, he says he has a “moral dilemma” and he opposes vax passports stating: “No one has the right to ask you if you’ve been vaccinated. It’s an invasion of privacy. I don’t agree with it.”

Karl, on the other hand, has no moral qualms stating the government needs to make it “so inconvenient for unvaccinated people,” echoing Food and Drug Administration economist Taylor Lee and Johnson & Johnson scientist Justin Durrant in Part II and Part III of Project Veritas’ series.

The power of Pfizer to silence people was seen by Kristi Dobbs, who said she was injured by the Pfizer jab in January. She spoke to The Defender about her experience of how a reporter from a “small media company” spoke to her and others for nearly three hours, and the story was axed because Pfizer told them to, the reporter admitted.

The COVID-19 jabs have led to 15,937 deaths, a likely vast undercount, according to the government’s own reporting system. More and more people crippled by the jabs are trying to get their warnings out, like 34-year-old Denver police officer Jose Manriquez who cannot walk on his own after his first Pfizer shot.

Unfortunately, those who have died of the shots can no longer speak, but the family of 37-year-old Washington resident Jessica Berg Wilson spoke out on her behalf in her obituary. Wilson was “vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine” but “her freedom to choose was stripped away” by government tyrants, the obituary states. Wilson, a mother, was not allowed to take part in the education of her children unless she submitted, and she ultimately did which “cost Jessica her life. It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife.”

As we’ve seen in the latest Project Veritas videos, big pharma is motivated by greed. What motivates the bureaucracy and political class? Consider this, we have a bureaucrat, in Anthony Fauci, who thinks he is science.

It’s about power. It’s about politics. It’s about their own glorification and deification. We must not give that to them.

