https://bigleaguepolitics.com/sweden-denmark-suspend-use-of-moderna-vaccine-for-young-people-following-myocarditis-cases/

Both Sweden and Denmark are suspending the use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine among young people, with Denmark restricting its use for those under the age of 18 and Sweden ceasing to recommend it for individuals born after the year 1991.

Sweden’s health agency had revealed Wednesday that it had been observing an increase in incidence of Myocarditis, or heart inflammation, among youth who had been vaccinated with the Moderna shot.

“The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose,” said Sweden’s health agency of vaccine-induced myocarditis.

The Scandinavian nations are both recommending that young people, especially men, under the age of 30 receive Pfizer’s Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine instead. The Moderna vaccine is the third most popular in Europe, eclipsed by Pfizer and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Finland is expected to make a decision on a potential freeze on the Moderna vaccine for young people on Thursday, potentially becoming the third nation to pause its use for youth.

European health agencies have shown more willingness to scrutinize and investigate side effects of coronavirus vaccines, with Slovenia suspending use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following the death of a 20-year old woman from jab complications.

Young people are extremely unlikely to incur a serious case of covid, with their immune system’s natural response strong enough to stave off the disease. Studies have indicated that they’re more likely to be sent to the hospital by vaccine complications than by the actual virus, but western governments merely go on demanding anyone and everyone of all age ranges receive vaccinations and ‘boosters’ anyway.

Support Big League Politics by making a donation today. You can also donate via PayPal, Venmo or donate crypto. Your support helps us take on the powerful and report the truth that the mainstream media wants to silence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

