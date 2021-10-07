https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/07/ingraham-asks-why-biden-doesnt-put-his-money-where-his-mouth-is-after-covid-death-toll-for-2021-1145679/

During all of 2020, and some of 2021, mainstream media rallied to place every single COVID death in the U.S. at the feet of President Donald Trump. In fact, during the final presidential debate, then-candidate Biden said, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

On Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday, Laura Ingraham wondered, “Then why didn’t Biden step down today?” When Biden made that statement, the number of COVID deaths was around 220,000 in the U.S.

It turns out that according to new data from Johns Hopkins, more people have died of COVID so far in 2021 than in all of 2020. From January 1st to the present, the number is 353,000 vs. 352,000 for all of last year.

That number is mitigated by more vaccine options and other therapeutics as well.

Biden, Ingraham says, was never interested in anything but power.

“When Biden pledged to let ‘the science’ guide his COVID response, we warned you it was all a ruse. Biden and his health advisers never actually cared about that — it was all about clinging to power at any cost. Science and truth be damned.”

She added that the “biggest whopper of them all” was “the line that lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were really good, they really worked. It’s a favorite fairy tale of Biden’s closest COVID advisers.”

She remarked that if the lockdowns worked, both New Jersey and New York would have much lower COVID death rates than Florida and South Dakota.

She continued, “Whatever Fauci said, the press took as gospel, regardless of what actual data showed.”

“When the government fought so hard to kill hydroxychloroquine, I knew their lies and half-truths would multiply and they did.”

“Even a half-wit now knows now that our own public health officials knew more than they were letting on about the work being done in Wuhan. So, why did they dismiss that lab leak theory so vigorously? What were they afraid of? We’re going to find out eventually, and the drama will rival anything Hollywood has put out in years. Let’s just hope all the villains get their comeuppance in the end for how they misled America.”

The U.S. has reportedly reached the 700,000 mark in COVID deaths, while at the same time, Biden’s approval numbers have sunk to an unprecedented low, at 38 percent. Unsurprisingly, Ingraham and her staff were unable to find any reference to the figure of 700,000 in the “Bezos Post” as she called it.

By Joe Biden’s logic, he is personally responsible for more than half of those COVID deaths. So Ingraham is right to ask:

Why hasn’t Joe Biden stepped down?

