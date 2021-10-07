https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/07/inoculated-with-fck-you-money-iowahawks-thread-on-why-shrieky-twitter-activists-have-no-power-over-dave-chappelle-hilariously-perfect/

Wonder if the woke mob has any idea they’ve just made people want to watch Dave Chappelle MORE now?

We also wonder if they realize Chappelle couldn’t care less about their screeching and shrieking and bellyaching.

Iowahawk’s explanation via his thread is far better than anything we could write:

Nothing sends NBC News on a 5-alarm scramble for the Journalismobile like <checks notes> a disapproving tweet from an account with 1,027 followershttps://t.co/molXTow9Ht — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 7, 2021

STOP THE PRESSES!

Wait, does that work anymore?

No?

Maybe?

Eh.

Keep going.

@PronounsMatter69420987654321: Dave Chappelle hurt my feelings 3.2 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/LjzVf2ssKs — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 7, 2021

Sure, Biden deserted 1000 Americans (including children) over in Afghanistan and more people have died from COVID this year than last even with the vaccine BUT SOMEONE GOT THEIR FEELINGS HURT BY A COMEDIAN! That’s news! REEEEEE!

If only we were all that lucky.

Imagine, if we all had that inoculation the mob would just quietly fade away.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Once again, we need a national education program to teach people how to use a remote control — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 7, 2021

Wait. You mean if there is something on television we don’t like we can CHANGE THE CHANNEL?!

GET OUT OF HERE.

I guess I should turn on my notifications and hire a PR team to field inquiries from the presshttps://t.co/ZUFotQjhDQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 7, 2021

Probably.

***

Related:

Gonna leave a MARK! Kurt Schlichter serves up a nice, refreshing, glass of STFU juice to Don Lemon JUST because he can

No SH*T! New study shows what anyone NOT eating paint chips already KNEW … authoritarianism ALIVE AND WELL on the Left

‘Good morning to everyone EXCEPT American Pravda’: Christina Pushaw takes on HORDE of loser Lefty trolls triggered over her AP dunk

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

