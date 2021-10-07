https://www.oann.com/ireland-told-it-can-keep-12-5-corporate-tax-rate-for-smaller-firms/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ireland-told-it-can-keep-12-5-corporate-tax-rate-for-smaller-firms



FILE PHOTO: Commuters make their way into work in the morning in the financial district of Dublin, Ireland October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

October 7, 2021

By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland on Thursday dropped its opposition to an overhaul of global corporate tax rules, agreeing to give up its prized 12.5% tax rate for large multinationals in a major boost to efforts to impose a minimum rate worldwide.

Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for blue chip companies including Apple Google and Facebook, declined to sign up to the initial deal in July, objecting to a proposed rate of “at least” 15%.

An updated text this week dropped “at least” from that reference, clearing the way for ministers to do what successive governments said they would never contemplate – giving up the low rate that has helped win Ireland investments and jobs for decades.

“Joining this agreement is an important decision for the next stage of Ireland’s industrial policy – a decision that will ensure that Ireland is part of the solution,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.

“This is a difficult and complex decision but I believe it is the right one.”

All bar a handful of the 140 countries involved signed up to the July deal, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), that marked the first rewriting of international tax rules in a generation.

The holdouts, which include fellow EU members Estonia and Hungary, cannot block the proposed changes.

If Ireland had maintained its lower tax rate, multinationals that book profits there could be forced to pay the additional tax elsewhere under the proposals.

The government said it had received assurances from the European Commission that Ireland can maintain the 12.5% rate for firms with annual turnover below 750 million euros ($867 million). It can also keep tax incentives for research and development.

($1 = 0.8649 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely and John Stonestreet)

