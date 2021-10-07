https://www.oann.com/ireland-to-make-call-on-global-tax-deal-on-thursday-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ireland-to-make-call-on-global-tax-deal-on-thursday-minister



FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe talks to journalists as he arrives for the second day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe talks to journalists as he arrives for the second day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

October 7, 2021

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland expects to receive a revised text on a global corporate tax overhaul on Thursday after which it will announce whether or not it will sign up to the deal, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

“Last night I had further engagement with the European Commission and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development),” Donohoe told reporters.

“I am expecting a revised agreement today. The government will evaluate that text and my view on it and be in a position to make our view clear this evening.”

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

