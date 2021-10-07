https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-strikes-pfizer/

Fetal Tissue Coverup







Pfizer is using aborted fetal tissue to produce the Vaccine

“One of more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the Vaccine program. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on the issue so we want to avoid raising this if possible.”

“We want to avoid having the information on the fetal cell lines floating out there. We believe the risk of communication this right now outweighs any potential benefit that we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want it out there.

Melissa Strickler, a Pfizer worker at the McPherson Kansas plant is the whistleblower.

Full Transcript at Project Veritas…

Here’s a shorter highlight…