https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/575809-jan-6-committee-subpoenas-rally-organizers

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued three new subpoenas Thursday, continuing its focus on those organizing rallies the day former President TrumpDonald TrumpGraham opposes short-term debt hike, warns against being ‘held hostage’ to filibuster Facebook whistleblower to meet with Jan. 6 committee: report 44 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024: survey MORE’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

The subpoenas went to Nathan Martin and Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, and an affiliated corporation titled Stop the Steal LLC.

Both men’s names and contact information are listed on a permit application for the “One Nation Under God” event, which sought to rally on “the election fraud in the swing states.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Alexander explained it was the intention of Stop the Steal to direct earlier attendees of a rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. oh Jan. 6 held by Women for America First and ‘sponsored’ by Stop the Steal to march at the conclusion of that rally to Lot 8 on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, which is the location for which the [U.S. Capitol Police] granted the permit for the ‘One Nation Under God,’ rally,” the committee writes in the subpoena.

The letters follow 11 subpoenas issued last week requesting documents and depositions from the Women for America First leaders who helped organize the rally at which Trump spoke on Jan. 6.

“The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy. Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters,” committee Chair Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonJan 6 committee has subpoenaed witnesses: What happens when they don’t comply? Jan. 6 committee chair says panel will issue a ‘good number’ of additional subpoenas Executive privilege fight poses hurdles for Trump MORE (D-Miss.) said in a statement accompanying the subpoenas.

“The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them. We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe.”

The rally permit application from One Nation Under God said they were expecting just 50 attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the subpoena says Alexander was involved in a number of different efforts planning demonstrations around Jan. 6., including speaking at an event in which he led the crowd in chatning “victory or death.”

“According to press reports, in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, you made repeated reference during Stop the Steal-sponsored events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals and claimed to have been in communication with the White House and members of Congress regarding events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 election results,” the committee wrote in the letter to Alexander.

The reference to lawmakers comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee released a report earlier Thursday following its own eight-month investigation into Trump’s pressure campaign at the Department of Justice, noting the involvement of Reps. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryWatchdog group seeks ethics probe over McCarthy’s Jan. 6 comments Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report MORE (R-Penn.) and Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanHouse Republican calls on Biden to have plan to counter drug trade in Afghanistan Allies see rising prospect of Trump 2024 White House bid Republican leaders misjudged Jan. 6 committee MORE (R-Ohio) in coordinating with rally organizers.

It lists Perry among “numerous allies with clear ties to the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement and the January 6 insurrection” that helped aid Trump in his dealings with DOJ.

The committee has said lawmakers were likely to be among those whose records would be sought by the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week’s subpoenas for rally organizers focused only on those affiliated with Women for America First, a group that included Katrina Pierson, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign, as well as Maggie Mulvaney, a niece of former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 11, including Pierson, other rally organizers Headhunters having hard time finding jobs for former Trump officials: report MORE.

Those subpoenas seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the rally, as well as other events organized by Women for America First, including two “March for Trump” nationwide bus tours.

Thursday’s letters are the third set of subpoenas released by the committee.

The first set released went to four former advisers to former President Trump, including chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsTrump praises Pence for criticism of Jan. 6 coverage House Jan. 6 panel can’t find Trump aide to serve him subpoena Jan 6 committee has subpoenaed witnesses: What happens when they don’t comply? MORE and strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonHouse Jan. 6 panel can’t find Trump aide to serve him subpoena Jan 6 committee has subpoenaed witnesses: What happens when they don’t comply? Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 11, including Pierson, other rally organizers MORE. Letters were also sent to Dan Scavino, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, and Kashyap Patel, the chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Chrishoper Miller and a former House and White House staffer.

According to reporting from Politico Thursday, Trump has directed the four men not to cooperate with the committee, asserting he will go to court to assert they are covered by executive privilege and exempt from testifying. The letters give a deadline of midnight Thursday to comply.

CNN also reported earlier this week that the committee has been unable to locate Scavino in order to officially serve him with a subpoena.

Updated at 4:15 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

