Janice Dean is calling out Wendy’s — yes, the fast-food chain — over its sponsorship of the Weather Channel’s winter storm names for the 2021-2022 season:

A restaurant chain is sponsoring the winter storm names on the weather channel. “Winter storm Rachel is brought to you by Wendy’s! Stay safe everyone! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021

And, no this is not a joke:

(This is not a joke, btw) — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021

Here’s the Weather Channels segment that ends with, “Winter storm names, brought to you by Wendy’s. Get select breakfast croissants for $1.99 for a limited time”:

So, will the Weather Channel add in the “Sponsored by Wendy’s!” line once people start dying in these winter storms?

“Several people died, unfortunately, from Winter Storm Rachel. Sponsored by @Wendys!” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021

Dean tweeted, “There will be deaths in some of these storms. And Wendy’s will be the sponsor of that”:

There will be deaths in some of these storms. And Wendy’s will be the sponsor of that. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021

Over to you, Wendy’s corporate.

***

