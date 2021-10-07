https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/janice-dean-calls-out-wendys-for-sponsoring-the-weather-channels-list-of-2021-22-winter-storms/
Janice Dean is calling out Wendy’s — yes, the fast-food chain — over its sponsorship of the Weather Channel’s winter storm names for the 2021-2022 season:
A restaurant chain is sponsoring the winter storm names on the weather channel. “Winter storm Rachel is brought to you by Wendy’s! Stay safe everyone!
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021
And, no this is not a joke:
(This is not a joke, btw)
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021
Here’s the Weather Channels segment that ends with, “Winter storm names, brought to you by Wendy’s. Get select breakfast croissants for $1.99 for a limited time”:
❄️ The time has come… ❄️
Presenting our #WinterStormNames for the 2021-2022 season! #sponsored by @Wendys pic.twitter.com/tqjYVDF1rl
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 7, 2021
So, will the Weather Channel add in the “Sponsored by Wendy’s!” line once people start dying in these winter storms?
“Several people died, unfortunately, from Winter Storm Rachel. Sponsored by @Wendys!”
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021
Dean tweeted, “There will be deaths in some of these storms. And Wendy’s will be the sponsor of that”:
There will be deaths in some of these storms. And Wendy’s will be the sponsor of that.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 7, 2021
Over to you, Wendy’s corporate.
***
Tags: