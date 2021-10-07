https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/janice-dean-calls-out-wendys-for-sponsoring-the-weather-channels-list-of-2021-22-winter-storms/

Janice Dean is calling out Wendy’s — yes, the fast-food chain — over its sponsorship of the Weather Channel’s winter storm names for the 2021-2022 season:

And, no this is not a joke:

Here’s the Weather Channels segment that ends with, “Winter storm names, brought to you by Wendy’s. Get select breakfast croissants for $1.99 for a limited time”:

So, will the Weather Channel add in the “Sponsored by Wendy’s!” line once people start dying in these winter storms?

Dean tweeted, “There will be deaths in some of these storms. And Wendy’s will be the sponsor of that”:

Over to you, Wendy’s corporate.

