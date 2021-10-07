https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/07/jen-psaki-explains-that-of-course-the-biden-admin-would-love-to-keep-gas-prices-low-but-its-just-this-damn-climate-crisis-you-see-video/

Earlier this year, just before Memorial Day weekend, Jen Psaki told Americans not to believe their lying eyes and that, thanks to Joe Biden, they were actually paying less for gas than they used to.

Guess that over the past several months, Psaki and the Biden administration have realized that we’re not going to fall for that anymore. So they’ve shifted gears somewhat. Now, they’re admitting that gas is indeed more expensive, but they’re contending that it’s ultimately for our own good:

.@PressSec: “Certainly we all want to keep gasoline prices low, but the threat of the climate crisis certainly can’t wait any longer.” pic.twitter.com/BebK6KfDQ4 — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) October 6, 2021

Fingers on the pulse, this administration!

You know Democrats screwed up an issue when they blame climate change. Immigration? Clearly climate change. Afghanistan? Climate. Change. Inflation? 🎶 Climate Change 🎶 https://t.co/KuWW43XUJk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 7, 2021

“Certainly we all want our <insert blessing of freedom here>, but <insert manufactured crisis here> can’t wait any longer.” https://t.co/1dRyImnJpi — Taylor Trandahl (@ttrandahl) October 7, 2021

Maybe if they say “climate crisis” enough times, people will forget that they keep getting screwed in the name of saving the planet.

Yep, the “climate crisis” is more important than the price of something 330 million americans use everyday. Got it. — Drew Atkins (@atkins1188) October 7, 2021

Good thing people making under $400,000 a year don’t need gasoline, or else this would basically be a tax hi– — Peter Vicenzi (@PeterVicenzi) October 6, 2021

“Gas is high because we have to fight climate change.” That’s where they are. That’s how they are excusing this away. Everyone with half a brain knows it’s a tax hike in disguise on middle class rural America where people HAVE TO DRIVE TO WORK. People who make under 400k. https://t.co/Mzn4BQAXKV — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) October 7, 2021

Fun fact: farming requires fuel, and lots of it. And trucking said food to your local grocery store also requires fuel. If you enjoy eating, get ready to pay a lot more at the store as well. — Joel ₩agner (@swagcattle) October 6, 2021

“I hear your concern that it’s a hidden tax increase on the middle class – but we don’t care” — Duck Hook🏌️‍♂️ (@hooked4iron) October 6, 2021

Narrator: They never cared.

And if there’s any justice, that will come back to bite them. Hard.

Coming soon to 10,000 television advertisements near you https://t.co/HnjAYaWgWv — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) October 7, 2021

