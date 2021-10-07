https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/07/jen-psaki-explains-that-of-course-the-biden-admin-would-love-to-keep-gas-prices-low-but-its-just-this-damn-climate-crisis-you-see-video/

Earlier this year, just before Memorial Day weekend, Jen Psaki told Americans not to believe their lying eyes and that, thanks to Joe Biden, they were actually paying less for gas than they used to.

Guess that over the past several months, Psaki and the Biden administration have realized that we’re not going to fall for that anymore. So they’ve shifted gears somewhat. Now, they’re admitting that gas is indeed more expensive, but they’re contending that it’s ultimately for our own good:

Fingers on the pulse, this administration!

Maybe if they say “climate crisis” enough times, people will forget that they keep getting screwed in the name of saving the planet.

Narrator: They never cared.

And if there’s any justice, that will come back to bite them. Hard.

