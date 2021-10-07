http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g0pUAAXOs5Y/

President Joe Biden revealed Thursday he personally called up a hospital after a friend struggled to get someone care in the emergency room.

“Last night I was on the television — television…. I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania,” Biden began, sharing his story at an event promoting the coronavirus vaccine mandates in Illinois on Thursday.

Biden explained his friend’s “significant other,” a woman, had difficulty breathing while suffering from a high fever prompting his friend to take her to the hospital.

He said the waiting room was so crowded and backed up that the woman was unable to be cared for by medical staff immediately.

“Because I knew this person, I called the desk, the receiving nurse, and asked what the situation was,” Biden said.

The president said he was not complaining because the nurses and doctors were “getting the living hell kicked out of them” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To make a long story short, it took a while, because all of the, not all, the vast majority of the emergency rooms were occupied taking care of COVID patients,” he said, concluding his story.

Biden said he imagined that many Americans experienced a similar situation or knew of someone who did.

“Look, things are changing and we can end this thing,” he continued, urging Americans to get their vaccines.

