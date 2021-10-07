https://www.theblaze.com/news/johns-hopkins-physician-criticizes-backwards-vaccine-mandates-pushes-natural-immunity

Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine says blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandates are ruining people’s lives, and says that natural immunity against the coronavirus is far more effective than vaccinated immunity.

What are the details?

Makary, who is editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, told The Daily Wire’s “Morning Wire” on Thursday that studies have shown natural immunity against the coronavirus has shown to be 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity.

“The data on natural immunity are now overwhelming,” Makary insisted. “It turns out the hypothesis that our public health leaders had that vaccinated immunity is better and stronger than natural immunity was wrong. They got it backwards. And now we’ve got data from Israel showing that natural immunity is 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity. And that supports 15 other studies.”

Makary added that blanket mandates are ruining people’s lives in that they are losing jobs for refusing the jabs.

“It’s ruining the lives of people who are getting fired,” he continued. “Nurses, who are heroes, are now getting laid off. Soldiers are getting dishonorably discharged. … They’ve got immunity. It’s just not the type that our public health officials have sanctioned.”

Makary pointed out that this is “not a failure of science” — but a “failure of government.”

“[H]ow about some flexibility?” he asked. “How about recognizing natural immunity and allowing those who have circulating antibodies to get credit? That’s how they do it in parts of Europe, and that’s how they do it in Israel.”

Makary added that he believes immunity due to a previous coronavirus infection is helping the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases to decline.

“That decline is really natural immunity kicking in,” he reasoned. “What we’re seeing is that when a very few people in a population are susceptible, that is almost everybody has either had COVID or the vaccine. You do see this rapid decline. It’s basically part of a herd immunity kicking in. … I think we’re done with the surges. What we may see is bumping cases, seasonally, depending on pockets of the country where there’s low immunity rates. And remember: Breakthrough infections are real. They will happen, but they have downgraded COVID from a major public health threat to a mild, common, cold-like illness.”

The outlet also pointed out that Makary stressed that vaccine-related health complications are “exceedingly rare.”

“When I talked to doctors nationwide, it’s pretty clear that the vaccine-related complications are exceedingly rare and the vaccines we have are safer than any other vaccine we’ve ever had in the past,” he explained. “And I think if you if you’re on the fence about getting vaccinated, you want to do it right now, like today, because we are getting to a point where it’s so contagious, it’s ripping through the population pretty quickly.”

