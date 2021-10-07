https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/jonathan-chaits-take-on-whos-helping-trumps-next-coup-inspires-shot-chaser-gold-bonus-projection-detected/
The Biden White House will feel fortunate that “journalists” like New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait are on the job, and by “job” we mean carrying water for the Democrats:
Journalism is an admirable profession because it’s about speaking truth to power. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6OXZSbpaUS
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021
That’s another obvious attempt by Chait to tie all non-Democrats to the people who went into the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, which will be the Dem strategy going forward. But compare the above with what Chait wrote over five and a half years ago:
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2021
LOL.
Life comes at you fast
— Jason (@Fitz_Farseer) October 7, 2021
The shot from early 2016:
Why liberals should support a Trump Republican nomination: https://t.co/JMsx7J46Ev pic.twitter.com/VsUNCowy4t
— Intelligencer (@intelligencer) February 5, 2016
And the chaser from this week:
Donald Trump’s Republican Party is an authoritarian project. And for the time being, there is no form of Republican politics that is consistent with democracy. @jonathanchait writes https://t.co/DWF1lsHET7
— Intelligencer (@intelligencer) October 6, 2021
In February of 2016, Chait gave three reasons why liberals should root for Trump to win the GOP nomination. The first was “he would almost certainly lose.” That certainly didn’t age well.
How it started ..👇👇 How it’s going….👇👇 https://t.co/sWwN4PI72O
— Silkie Sweet (@SilkieSweet) October 7, 2021
Bipolar journalists without medication. https://t.co/GhWAe61l35
— Steve- living in a broken system (@abetterworld98) October 7, 2021
As for the “all Republican politics is functionally authoritarian” part…
#Projection happens.
— Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) October 7, 2021
The side that supports mandates aplenty calling the other side “authoritarian” is a special kind of projection.