https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/justin-trudeaus-sexual-identities-acronym-of-choice-is-now-up-to-11-characters-long/
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is as progressive as progressives can get, and as usual he’s going out of his way to prove it:
Justin Trudeau uses the latest sexual identities acronym 2SLGBTQQIA+ made up of 11 characters https://t.co/PiE1AALpB8
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 7, 2021
Wow, that’s something else:
People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered. We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy. #SistersInSpirit pic.twitter.com/cUUmff1ZOd
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 5, 2021
Do you think Trudeau has that memorized by now?
Can’t you just imagine him standing in front of a mirror memorizing it?
— Daisy Mae (@CarolinaLbugg) October 7, 2021
Oh, we can absolutely picture that taking place!
Is that the actual acronym now or did his cat walk across the keyboard? https://t.co/x9jpLumsgu
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 6, 2021
Lets just settle for the ‘all inclusive’ A2Z or the longer version, Humans.
— John Mitchell (@mitch8951) October 7, 2021
— Duque de Caixote (@duquedecaixote) October 7, 2021
are we just typing on the keyboard like it’s a piano? https://t.co/uxTY7kXtv6
— MiniMario (@AltMario567) October 7, 2021
— AbouTizzo (@Lovrijenac) October 6, 2021
The + was to fulfill the special character req.
— Lime Green Avocado (@LimeGreenAvo) October 6, 2021
Pretty sure 2SLGBTQQIA+ was the WIFI password that came with my router https://t.co/Rvyzg0Jy7V
— Kobayashi (@Kobayashi_BSLSK) October 6, 2021
It probably won’t be long before the acronym of choice for Trudeau is up to 20 characters long.