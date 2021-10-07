https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/justin-trudeaus-sexual-identities-acronym-of-choice-is-now-up-to-11-characters-long/

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is as progressive as progressives can get, and as usual he’s going out of his way to prove it:

Justin Trudeau uses the latest sexual identities acronym 2SLGBTQQIA+ made up of 11 characters https://t.co/PiE1AALpB8 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 7, 2021

Wow, that’s something else:

People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered. We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy. #SistersInSpirit pic.twitter.com/cUUmff1ZOd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 5, 2021

Do you think Trudeau has that memorized by now?

Can’t you just imagine him standing in front of a mirror memorizing it? — Daisy Mae (@CarolinaLbugg) October 7, 2021

Oh, we can absolutely picture that taking place!

Is that the actual acronym now or did his cat walk across the keyboard? https://t.co/x9jpLumsgu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 6, 2021

Lets just settle for the ‘all inclusive’ A2Z or the longer version, Humans. — John Mitchell (@mitch8951) October 7, 2021

are we just typing on the keyboard like it’s a piano? https://t.co/uxTY7kXtv6 — MiniMario (@AltMario567) October 7, 2021

The + was to fulfill the special character req. — Lime Green Avocado (@LimeGreenAvo) October 6, 2021

Pretty sure 2SLGBTQQIA+ was the WIFI password that came with my router https://t.co/Rvyzg0Jy7V — Kobayashi (@Kobayashi_BSLSK) October 6, 2021

It probably won’t be long before the acronym of choice for Trudeau is up to 20 characters long.

