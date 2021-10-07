https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/justin-trudeaus-sexual-identities-acronym-of-choice-is-now-up-to-11-characters-long/

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is as progressive as progressives can get, and as usual he’s going out of his way to prove it:

Wow, that’s something else:

Do you think Trudeau has that memorized by now?

Oh, we can absolutely picture that taking place!

It probably won’t be long before the acronym of choice for Trudeau is up to 20 characters long.

