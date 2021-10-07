https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kamala-harris-star-space-themed-youtube-special-kids-border-crisis-spins-control/

Kamala Harris is still supposedly in charge of the crisis at the border but she doesn’t seem to be doing anything about it.

She is finding time to do children specials on YouTube, however.

The country is facing an absolute crisis and Harris is wasting her time on this?

Breitbart News reports:

What Border Crisis?: Kamala Harris to Star in YouTube Space-Themed Special for Kids Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in March to fix and manage the mounting and deadly border crisis, is set to star in a special, Get Curious with Vice President Harris, aiming to get young people interested in NASA and space exploration. The special will show a group of children meeting Harris and taking part in a scavenger hunt supervised by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough as he serves aboard the International Space Station. The kids will also tour the United States Naval Observatory which is Harris’ official vice-presidential residence. “My mom was a scientist. She would take us to the lab with her on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours,” Harris says in the trailer for the show, which is timed to World Space Week. “I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. We’re going to learn so much as we increasingly are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space. That’s one of the things I’m most excited about.”

Seriously, what is going on here?

Kamala Harris is recording YouTube videos instead of going to the border. She is the WORST Vice President in American history! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 6, 2021

Why is “border czar” Kamala Harris NOT at the border? Biden’s border crisis is worse than ever. — GOP (@GOP) October 6, 2021

Get Curious with @VP @KamalaHarris will kick off World Space Week October 7 on the @NASA @YouTube channel and YouTube Kids app https://t.co/k7Lsmulo88 — Vital Thrills (@vitalthrillscom) October 5, 2021

This administration is an absolute disaster.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

