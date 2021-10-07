https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/karen-freaks-out-over-f-joe-biden-at-mlb-game-attacks-dudes-expressing-their-free-speech/

It was only a matter of time. People were having too much fun expressing their patriotic dissent against our puddingheaded president. Eventually, Biden supporters were going to get chirpy. They were going to wild out. They were going to “clap back,” if you will. It happened to these kings at a Major League Baseball game. Oh yeah, add baseball stadiums to the list of “F*ck Joe Biden” sightings.

One woman, we’ll call her “Karen,” freaked out the dudes. She even called them racist. Yes, racist. Karen could have gotten upset over the vulgarity. Maybe the bros should have chanted “Let’s Go, Brandon.” Instead, she went right to RAAAAAAAAAACIST! Because she’s a liberal Karen and what else would she call them? Every so often, stereotypes are spot on. Only a white liberal would call white dudes making fun of a white president … RAAAAAAAAACIST! It’s almost a little too on the nose. All she needed was one of those pink crocheted pussy hats. Karen could have called them cis sexists as well.

The best part is the dudebros doubling down. “Who gives a f*ck? F*ck Joe Biden. He f*cking sucks!” Karen can’t argue with that logic. She can only call them […]